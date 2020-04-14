Intifada al-Sha’baniyya: 30th anniversary of Iraqi nation popular uprisung against Ba’athists +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Sha’baniyya Uprising or Intifada al-Sha’baniyya, was the uprising of the Iraqi people against the Ba’athist regime in Iraq in Sha’ban 1411/ March 1991, which covered the entire country from north to south.

The uprising happened at the end of the Persian Gulf War and Security Council Resolution No. 670, which banned all Iraqi Army’s air operations, even helicopters, and as a result of this uprising, control of much of the country fell into the hands of the people’s forces.

From Iraq’s 18 provinces, 14 fell, and only the central provinces, including the western provinces of Salah al-Din and Baghdad, remained in the hands of the Ba’athist regime.

However, the uprising was severely suppressed by Saddam Hussein and his loyalists in the Iraqi Presidential Guard, and especially the central parts of the city of Karbala, which was one of the nuclei of the popular resistance, were destroyed, and the shrine of Imam Husayn Ibn Ali (A.S.) was hit by several bullets fired by Saddam Hussein’s Presidential Guard tank.

Intifada al-Sha’baniyya lasted 15 days and the three cities of Najaf, Karbala and Kirkuk received most damages.

During these conflicts, thousands were killed and nearly two million from Iraq became homeless.

Persian Version