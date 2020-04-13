Photos: Atmosphere of Karbala in holy month of Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Imam al-Zaman (A.J), the holy shrine of Imam Husayn (A.S) was devoid of pilgrims due to the outbreak of the widespread Corona disease and entrances of Karbala province were closed to the travelers.

The atmosphere of Karbala on the birth anniversary of Imam al-Zaman (A.J) was desolately. The streets are silent and the holy shrine of Imam Husayn (A.S) is also empty of pilgrims.

However, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Savior of the Human World, Ataba Husayni has decorated the shrine of Imam Husayn (A.S).