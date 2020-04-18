Demolition of 39 mosques in Bahrain by Al Khalifa regime+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s Islamic Action Society has published an excerpt from a speech by Sheikh Ahmad al-Jamri, a Bahraini dissident, under the title of Al-Khalifa Ada Allah (Al-Khalifa, God’s Enemies), along with a report on the destroyed mosques in Bahrain.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Jamri is a Bahraini dissident who has been sentenced to death by Al Khalifa since the beginning of the Bahraini revolution and has been sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison. He is a Bahraini immigrant living in Karbala.

Al Khalifa destroyed 39 mosques of Shia mosques in retaliation for those who were seeking their human rights demands for justice and equality and non-discrimination between them and the rest of Bahrain’s residents, who have not lived there prior to Shia Muslims. The occupying Al Khalifa are immigrants and entered Bahrain.

List of mosques destroyed by Al Khalifa:

Al-Duwairah Mosque which is one of the very old and registered in the Endowment Office of Bahrain, Imam Al-Hadi Mosque, Sheikh Al-Yusef Mosque, Imam Al-Hassan Mosque, Fadak Al-Zahra Mosque, Imam Al-Jawad Mosque, Imam Muhammad Baqir Mosque and Abuzar Ghaffari Mosque and Imam Sadiq Mosque, Al-Marawana Mosque, Al-Alawin Mosque, etc. are among the old mosques of Bahrain, which were destroyed during the destruction by the security forces of Al Khalifa along with the Quran and holy books inside these mosques and then together with the debris caused by the destruction of mosques have been transported to another location by trucks and bulldozers.

