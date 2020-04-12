Due to Coronavirus outbreak, French Muslims requested not to go to mosques during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: French Muslims have been urged by the custodian of the grand mosque of Paris, to which 300 mosques across France are affiliated, not to go to mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz said in a statement that gathering of worshippers in mosques could lead to further spread of the coronavirus, Youm7 website reported.

Thus, he said, Muslims are advised to avoid going to masques in Ramadan.

He added that according to Islamic teachings, temporary suspension of religious rituals when there is danger to health of individuals is allowed.

France closed large mosques and places of worship on March 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 1,7 million people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 103,000.

France has announced more than 124,000 coronavirus infections so far and the death toll is over 13,000.