Sheikh Isa Qassim: Coronavirus discloses moral crisis in world

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The widespread coronavirus outbreak has led to events that reveal a moral crisis in the world, Bahrain’s top Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim said.

Speaking at an event held on the occasion of birthday of Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent), Sheikh Qassim referred to the stealing and confiscation of face masks and gloves by some countries and said it shows a moral crisis in the world.

Another example of this crisis is maintaining sanctions and blockade of countries amid this global pandemic, he went on to say.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus has exceeded 103,000 globally and reported cases are now more than 1.7 million.

Earlier this month, German officials accused the US of “modern piracy” after a consignment of masks on its way to the Berlin police was intercepted in Thailand and diverted to the US.