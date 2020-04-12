Imam Hussein’s (AS) Shrine makes 3,000 face masks daily+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: 3,000 face masks are produced and distributed among staff of the Astan of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine and others in Karbala, an official with the Astan (custodianship) said.

Karim al-Anbari, head of the Astan’s Technical Section, said that given the lack of face masks following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the section decided to produce and freely distribute masks as a measure to counter the spread of the virus.

He said it began by producing 1,000 face masks a day and now the daily output has reached 3,000.

The masks are made with high-quality and washable material, he noted.

Al-Anbari said the section has also produced two disinfectant machines and seven more are being made to be used in the entrances of the shrine.

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has so far infected more than 1.7 million and killed nearly 105,000 people globally.

Iraq has reported 1,279 cases and 70 deaths.