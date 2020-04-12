20,000 Dollars devoted by mosques in Albany, NY, for COVID-19 relief

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: In order to help COVID-19 relief fund which has been founded by the United Way of the Greater Capital Region and the Community Foundation, area mosques in Albany, capital of the US state of New York, came together to raise $20,000.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said Saturday that the Islamic Center of the Capital District, Al-Hidaya Center, Masjid As-Salam and Masjid Al-Arqam made the donation.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Muslim community for this support,” McCoy said. “The generous gift will help us continue to feed and take care of other members in our area who truly need us now more than ever.”

There are now 424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. Additionally, there are now 498 people under mandatory quarantine and 66 people under precautionary quarantine. The death toll for the county now stands at 12, unchanged from Friday, The Times Union reported.

The US became the first country to record more than 2000 deaths of people with the coronavirus in a single day on Friday.