Pope urges global solidarity amid coronavirus crisis in Easter message

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has called for global solidarity to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic, in his traditional Easter address on Sunday.

“The European Union is presently facing an epochal challenge, on which will depend not only its future but that of the whole world,” said the 83-year-old pontiff addressing the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics from an empty Saint Paul’s Cathedral at a ceremony attended by just a handful of priests.

“This is not a time for self-centredness, because the challenge we are facing is shared by all, without distinguishing between persons,” he said.

The pope urged political leaders, in particular, to give hope and opportunity to laid-off workers, and called for sanctions relief, debt forgiveness and ceasefires to calm conflicts and financial crises around the globe.

He also offered thanks and encouragement to doctors and nurses who have worked “to the point of exhaustion and not infrequently at the expense of their own health”, according to Aljazeera.

On Saturday, Pope Francis led an Easter eve mass in an empty St Peter’s Basilica, and urged people to be “messengers of life in a time of death”.

“Then too, there was fear about the future and all that would need to be rebuilt. A painful memory, a hope cut short. For them, as for us, it was the darkest hour,” Francis said in his homily.

“Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear: This is the message of hope. It is addressed to us, today. These are the words that God repeats to us this very night,” Francis said.

He encouraged people to be “messengers of life in a time of death,” again condemning the arms trade and urging those better off to help the poor.

“Let us silence the cries of death, no more wars! May we stop the production and trade of weapons, since we need bread, not guns,” Francis said.

“Let the abortion and killing of innocent lives end. May the hearts of those who have enough be open to filling the empty hands of those who do not have the bare necessities,” he said.

The vigil, which normally takes place in a church packed with about 10,000 people, was attended by only about two dozen, including a few altar servers and a smaller-than-usual choir.

All of the pope’s Holy Week activities were modified, taking place with no participation by the public, Reuters reported.