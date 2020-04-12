Due to COVID-19, Algeria Int’l Quran contest cancelled

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: Because of the spread of coronavirus, the international Quran competition of Algeria has been called off.

The Arab country’s Awqaf Ministry has suspended many religious activities, including congregational prayers, with the outbreak of the disease, echoroukonline.com reported.

Some planned events have also been cancelled, including the international Quran competition which is annually organized with the participation of some 60 countries.

The competition had been scheduled to be organized in the holy month of Ramadan, which will begin on April 25.

Algeria is a country in North Africa. Muslims make up about ninety-nine percent of the country’s population.

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has infected nearly 1.8 million people around the world, including 1,825 in Algeria. More than 109,000 people have died of the disease globally. The death toll in Algeria is 275.

The outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed.