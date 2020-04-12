Imam Hussain Holy Shrine produces thousands of surgical masks daily

SHAFAQNA-

The Maintenance Department at Imam Hussain Holy Shrine announced a daily production of nearly 3000 surgical masks, distributed to Holy Shrine employees and some government institutions in Karbala to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Head of Maintenance Department Hajj Kareem al-Anbari said, “The increase in mask price in the markets has driven the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to work on providing and distributing masks, according to the directive of Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalaey.”

Volunteers and Holy Shrine employees have begun sewing surgical masks after the necessary fabric and equipment had been provided.

“We seek to increase the production in the coming days, due to the high demand for our masks as they differ in quality than traditional ones,” added al-Anbari.