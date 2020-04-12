Date :Monday, April 13th, 2020 | Time : 00:30 |ID: 141044 | Print

Al-Azhar Says Harassing Coronavirus Patients Is Haram

The Fatwa, issued on Saturday, also bans insulting those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, Arabi21 website reported.

The Fatwa underlines the need for respecting dignity of human beings both in life and after their death.

It came after people in a village in the Arab country prevented a physician who had died from coronavirus to be buried in the village’s cemetery.

They believed burying the body would cause the spread of the disease in their village.

As of Sunday, there have been 1,939 confirmed coronavirus cases and 146 deaths in Egypt.

