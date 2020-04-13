Date :Monday, April 13th, 2020 | Time : 06:43 |ID: 141052 | Print

Iran’s FM, UN Chief discuss US Sanctions amid Coronavirus pandemic

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on a phone call discussed US illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Zarif and Guterres also discussed the most recent developments of Yemen.

The US sanctions has impeded Iran’s fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Head of Iran’s Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 41,947 people out of a total of 70,029 infected by the coronavirus have survived and recovered whereas 4,357 have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.

 

You might also like
reunion of Russia’s muslims, Moscow, Russia Unity is the important message of Senior Iranian clergy to Muslim world leaders
Implementing Sustainable Development Document barred by US’ sanctions
Photos: World’s first ever church; Kara Kelisa
Zarif: Iran will respond Decisively to Ahvaz terror attack
EU says Iran deal sound, all parties stick to terms
Bahrain repeats blame game on Iran over coronavirus spread
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *