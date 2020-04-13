https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ZARIF-1.jpg 700 1176 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-13 06:43:082020-04-13 06:43:48Iran’s FM, UN Chief discuss US Sanctions amid Coronavirus pandemic
Iran’s FM, UN Chief discuss US Sanctions amid Coronavirus pandemic
SHAFAQNA- IRNA :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on a phone call discussed US illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Tehran.
Zarif and Guterres also discussed the most recent developments of Yemen.
The US sanctions has impeded Iran’s fight against the deadly coronavirus.
Head of Iran’s Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 41,947 people out of a total of 70,029 infected by the coronavirus have survived and recovered whereas 4,357 have lost their lives fighting COVID-19.
