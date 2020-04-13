Date :Monday, April 13th, 2020 | Time : 11:27 |ID: 141060 | Print

Yemen warns US-Saudi coalition against their ‘foolish escalation’

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman warned that the US-Saudi coalition will face repercussions if they continue their ‘foolish escalation’.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree promised that the forces of the US-Saudi aggression will face repercussions to their foolish escalation, according to Almasirah on Saturday night.

He stated that US-Saudi aggression launched 25 raids in the last 12 hours, including 23 raids in one hour on Marib governorate, to support their mercenaries’ military creeps.

Earlier on Saturday, he announced that the Army and Popular Committees encountered two creeps by the US-Saudi mercenaries in Al-Jawf and Marib, stressing that dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured with no progress.

The escalation comes as the Saudi-led coalition announced a unilateral ceasefire from Thursday, claiming that the move is in line with UN efforts to end the war and also to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Yemen.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for the Anasrullah movement, said on Wednesday that the group had presented its vision for an end to the war and blockade that would “lay the foundations for political dialogue and a transitional period.”

