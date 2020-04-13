https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-13 11:18:262020-04-13 11:18:26Is atonement required for invalidating Mostahab fasting by Haram act? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Is atonement required for invalidating Mostahab fasting by Haram act? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about Mostahab fasting.
Question: Does invalidating of Mostahab fasting by Haram act require atonement (Kaffarah)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Based on the assumption of the question, it has no Kaffarah.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
