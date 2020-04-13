Date :Monday, April 13th, 2020 | Time : 11:18 |ID: 141066 | Print

Is atonement required for invalidating Mostahab fasting by Haram act? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about Mostahab fasting.

Question: Does invalidating of Mostahab fasting by Haram act require atonement (Kaffarah)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Based on the assumption of the question, it has no Kaffarah.

