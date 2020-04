Edmonton Islamic Center holds online Coronavirus seminar

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Imam Hussein (AS) Islamic Center in Edmonton, Canada, will hold an online seminar on the coronavirus pandemic’s psychological effects.

The seminar is slated for Monday evening (6 to 7 PM local time), according to the center.

It will feature discussions on how to tackle stress and anxiety caused by the coronavirus.

The seminar is special for women and will also include a question and answer section.

It will be broadcast via the zoom application.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.8 million people worldwide and killed some 114,000.