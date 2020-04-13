Date :Monday, April 13th, 2020 | Time : 23:33 |ID: 141151 | Print

Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office called for abolition of sentencing a cyberspace activist

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani called for the abolition of the conviction of a cyberspace activist accused of insulting him.

According to Shafaqna, the cyber activist, Kazem Abis Abd, had been sentenced by a court in Babel province in Iraq to two years in prison for insulting the Shia Supreme Religious Authority.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office, after being informed about the verdict, wrote a letter to the court, protesting against the imprisonment of the cyberspace activist and called for its abolition.

Followings are the photos of the court verdict and the letter of Ayatollah Sistani’s office:


