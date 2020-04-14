How does Imam Mahdi (AJ) help his followers?

SHAFAQNA – The late Mirza Hussain Nouri narrated from Agha Mohammah the official who was in charge of a part of the affairs of the shrines of Askariyeen and the holy basement (in Samarrah) that a person called Mostafa Al-Hamoud who was not a Shia, and was one of the servants of the holy shrines, and he often bothered the pilgrims, and by tricking them used to obtain money from them. He used to go to the holy basement and listen to the pilgrims reciting Ziarah, and as some of them could not pronounce words correctly, he told them they were reciting it wrongly and charged them for correcting them; and in fact he used to distract them and made them to lose concentration in their spiritual moment. One night he met Imam Mahdi (AJ) in his sleep who told him: How long do you intend to bother my pilgrims? Why do you not let them to recite Ziarah? What is it to do with you how they recite? Why do you interfere? Let them recite whatever, and however they want. After waking up, Al-Hamoud realized that both of his ears gone deaf and he could no longer hear the pilgrims [1].

[1] Farhange Sokhanane Imam Mahdi (AJ), Page 359.