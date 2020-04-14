Date :Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 | Time : 10:46 |ID: 141172 | Print

What is the duty of a person who is unable to pay for intentional Kaffarah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about intentional Kaffarah (atonement).

Question: What is the duty of a person who is obliged to pay for intentional Kaffarah, but is unable to do so?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever none of these three (subsequent) acts is possible, whatever amount that is possible for him/her feed the poor, and if is unable, must fast for 18 days, and if cannot do that, fast as many days as is able, and if cannot, repent; and as long as says to himself/herself (in his/her heart): “Astaghferu-Allah” will suffice, and it is not Wajib to pay Kaffarah later on when he/she is able to do so.

