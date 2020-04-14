https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-14 10:46:522020-04-14 10:46:52What is the duty of a person who is unable to pay for intentional Kaffarah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the duty of a person who is unable to pay for intentional Kaffarah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about intentional Kaffarah (atonement).
Question: What is the duty of a person who is obliged to pay for intentional Kaffarah, but is unable to do so?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever none of these three (subsequent) acts is possible, whatever amount that is possible for him/her feed the poor, and if is unable, must fast for 18 days, and if cannot do that, fast as many days as is able, and if cannot, repent; and as long as says to himself/herself (in his/her heart): “Astaghferu-Allah” will suffice, and it is not Wajib to pay Kaffarah later on when he/she is able to do so.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
