Jawad al-Khoei appreciates Pope’s Easter oration +Photo

SHAFAQNA- The Secretory General of Al-Khoei Institute appreciated Pope’s delivery of Easter mass, saying, “You touched on a most important need for mankind to reject selfishness altogether, and if ever there were such a time when that message needed to be made clearer and louder it is now”.

“Faith leaders who are already active in interfaith dialogue have an even bigger responsibility today to work towards making this world a more harmonious place after the pandemic than it was before,” Sayyid Jawad al-Khoei expressed, in a letter to Pope Francis on Monday.

The full text of Al-Khoei’s letter to Pope, sent to Shafaqna, is as follows: