Jawad al-Khoei appreciates Pope’s Easter oration +Photo
SHAFAQNA- The Secretory General of Al-Khoei Institute appreciated Pope’s delivery of Easter mass, saying, “You touched on a most important need for mankind to reject selfishness altogether, and if ever there were such a time when that message needed to be made clearer and louder it is now”.
“Faith leaders who are already active in interfaith dialogue have an even bigger responsibility today to work towards making this world a more harmonious place after the pandemic than it was before,” Sayyid Jawad al-Khoei expressed, in a letter to Pope Francis on Monday.
The full text of Al-Khoei’s letter to Pope, sent to Shafaqna, is as follows:
His Holiness Pope Francis
Apostolic Palace
Vatican City
Monday 13 April 2020
Your Holiness
I extend my warmest congratulation to you on the occasion of Easter and I was moved by your delivery of Easter Sunday mass yesterday.
Whilst St. Peter’s Basilica seemed empty, your message in calling for global solidarity during this crisis reverberated across thee world. You touched on a most important need for mankind to reject selfishness altogether, and if ever there were such a time when that message needed to be made clearer and louder it is now, when we are all facing a dangerous pandemic that does not discriminate against any class, gender, race or faith.
Although these are indeed difficult times, it can also be a useful opportunity for us all to think more deeply about the bonds that tie us all together as humans first and foremost.
We can only strive and pray for a global awakening that brings us together as people, despite this temporary phase of self-isolation and distancing.
Faith leaders who are already active in interfaith dialogue have an even bigger responsibility today to work towards making this world a more harmonious place after the pandemic than it was before.
I also pray that believers will return in greater numbers and greater frequency to places of worship across the world to become closer to God.
I very much look forward to meeting you again and I pray that one day soon you will make a historic pilgrimage to Iraq, the land of Prophets.
With every good wish to Your Holiness, I am, Sincerely Yours,
Jawad al-Khoei
Secretory General
Al-Khoei Institute
Najaf, Iraq
