Hamburg Islamic Center to hold 2nd European online Quran contest

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Center in Hamburg, Germany, plans to hold the second edition of the European online Quran recitation contest named “Tanzeel”.

The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center

According to izhamburg.de website, the Dar-ol-Quran Al-Kareem of the center will organize the contest for two age groups of under and over 16 years.

The participants in the competition should imitate Quran recitation styles of some of the Muslim world’s eminent Qaris.

The contestants under 16 can listen to Quran recitations by Mustafa Esmail, Abdul Basit Abdul Samad, and Muhammad Sediq Minshawi, which will be made available on the website of the Dar-ol-Quran, and the Dar-ol-Quran’s Facebook.

Those above 16 can choose one of the three categories including the recitation of Surah Hajj: verse 56 to 59, Surah Baqarah: verse 203 to 205, and Surah An’am: verse 74 to 77.

They can then record their own recitation imitating the one they have chosen and send the recorded video file to @QuranCompetition by May 1.

The submitted recitations will be assessed two times, once by a panel of Quran experts and then through people’s votes.

Winners will be announced and awarded on the 15th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Top participants of the first edition of the Quran competition were awarded in a ceremony on June 10, 2019.