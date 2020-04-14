Date :Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 | Time : 20:39 |ID: 141243 | Print

UK: government under pressure over shortages as PM recovers

SHAFAQNA- Press TV:Easter weekend has been a testing time for millions of people across the world forced to worship in isolation. It has also been a challenging time for governments trying to enforce Coronavirus lockdowns.

Here in the UK the police were out in force using their emergency powers to send people home and issue fines. Meanwhile, Westminster has been struggling to answer to the public as it waits for the Prime Minister to return.

 

 

