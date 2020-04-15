COVID-19: Saudi Arabia maintains group prayer suspension for Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi minister of Islamic affairs announced Monday that people will only be permitted to pray at home in Saudi Arabia during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Since 19 March, group prayers at mosques have been suspended in an attempt to contain the outbreak, a measure set to continue according to the minister, Abdul Lateef al-Sheikh.

Sheikh said the daily obligatory prayers observed by Muslims are more important than taraweeh prayers in Ramadan, adding that the instructions to stay home were in line with advice from the health ministry.

“The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of taraweeh prayers. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health,” Sheikh told local media.

In line with the instructions and precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities, five to six people from the deceased’s family are to perform funeral prayers for the dead, Al Sheikh said. “This is a precaution in line with the prohibition of gatherings, so that funeral prayers take place at cemeteries should not exceed five to six of the deceased’s relatives, and the rest pray at their homes”, he emphasised.

Al Sheikh confirmed that funeral prayers are not greater than obligatory prayers, so it is possible to pray individually, as more important is that there should not be a large number of people gathering in the same place, where it would be possible to transmit the infection, according to Gulfnews .

The Saudi authorities on Sunday extended a curfew until further notice due to a surge in new infections. The kingdom was originally placed under a 21-day curfew, from 7pm to 6am.

Last week Saudi Arabia put its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, locking down much of the population.

Residents are only permitted to leave for essential needs and violators face fines and jail time.

The interior ministry has also announced new permits for vital personnel to move around.

Riyadh has halted international passenger flights, suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage, and closed most public places. Meanwhile pilgrims intending to visit the kingdom for Hajj have been asked to put their plans on hold , Middle East Eye reported.