Generous donation by Muslim hands boosts Age UK Notts’ phone welfare system during pandemic

Muslim Hands will also provide some volunteer support to help people access the service when English isn’t their first language and will help make Age UK Notts’ welfare service accessible across the community.

The money will be used to make sure older people of all faiths, and in all parts of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, can find a friendly voice at the end of the phone if they are lonely or anxious.

Dr Basel Alkhder of Muslims Hands said: “We are pleased to be able to help Age UK Notts deliver this much-needed service because we are all part of the local community.”

