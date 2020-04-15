1052 Yemeni Mosques, Historical Sites Targeted by Saudi-Led Coalition in Five Years

SHAFAQNA-

The ministry released a report that said the number of mosques and historical buildings all over Yemen damaged by the coalition attacks is more than 1,050.

Some of the buildings destroyed or damaged by the coalition forces date back to more than 1,000 years ago, it said, according to Al-Masirah TV.

The report added that more than 100 Awqaf Ministry staff have also been martyred in the attacks.

The Saudi-led military aggression against Yemen was launched in March 2015 with the aim of reinstalling Yemen’s former Riyadh-backed government and crushing the country’s Houthi Ansarullah movement, which has been both running state affairs and defending the nation against the aggression.

Thousands of Yemenis have so far lost their lives in the war, which also recruits many of Saudi Arabia’s regional allies, and enjoys logistical, political, and arms support from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has also imposed an all-out blockade over Yemen’s ports, saying it was aimed at preventing transfers of weapons to Ansarullah. The siege has been depriving the most impoverished Arab nation of direly-needed food and medicine.