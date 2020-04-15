Date :Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 | Time : 15:50 |ID: 141272 | Print

Today: Live discussion on “Sorcery and Magic, An Islamic Perspective”

SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Shaykh Ahmed Haneef, discussing “Sorcery and Magic, An Islamic Perspective”, holds today April 15th, 2020, by AIM.
The program starts at 21:00 London time (Detroit: 16:00| Copenhagen 22:00 |Toronto 16:00| Quds 23:00|Qom 00:30 ).

The live discussion will be broadcasted on Youtube (www.youtube.com/aimtv).

