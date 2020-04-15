What is the ruling on fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan in the current condition of Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about fasting in the current condition of Coronavirus outbreak.

Question: Considering the outbreak of the dangerous Coronavirus, and doctors recommendations to strengthen body’s strength to prevent the effect of the virus; is it possible not to fast in the Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: If according to specialist doctors, fasting of a person increases the possibility of him/her to get infected with this illness, and causes harm to him/her; must not fast, and this question has been mentioned in Resale Amaliyyah. Of course must not pretend to break the fast, and do not disrespect the holy Month (of Ramadhan).

Also, if by changing the condition; for example staying at home, less physical activity, observing hygiene, and consumption of food and drink suitable to strengthen the body, can repel the usual harm, and (if) providing such condition does not lead to severe hardship, must do so and fast.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA