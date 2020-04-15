What to do about fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan amid Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan amid Coronavirus outbreak.

According to SHAFAQNA, the text of the reply by the Office of the Grand Ayatollah Makarem is outlined below.

In the Name of the Almighty

Considering multiple questions of believers about the ruling on fasting amid Coronavirus outbreak, the answer of His Eminence is: If there is a real fear of harm due to fasting (that is confirmed by competent and religious doctors); in this case can avoid fasting. Of course individuals must not use this as excuse to break the fast in public.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA