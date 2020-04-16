A new feature of the world politics in Coronavirus age

SHAFAQNA | By Leila Yazdani : Coronavirus hasn’t just overturned daily life as we know it; it’s also upended global politics. How should the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the nature of politics in general and the dynamics of international relations, in particular, be interpreted?

From the Schengen zone agreements to life in the Persian Gulf, Coronavirus has shattered what is considered normal in a few short weeks.

Major themes of the last decades, such as the global war on terror, the rise of populism and the retreat of democracy in countries like Russia have all reshaped the world. The rise of COVID-19 builds on these trends as it rapidly changes relationships between states, according to National Interest. Moreover, it has revealed the nature of power. In a lockdown, we can see the essence of politics is still what Hobbes described: some people get to tell others what to do. As Hobbes knew, to exercise political rule is to have the power of life and death over citizens.

Presidents in all over the world go on TV to issue a statement to nations about the curtailment of their liberties and leaders of the opposition offer nothing but support. Parliament, insofar as it is able to operate at all, appears to be merely going through the motions. People are stuck at home, and their fights are limited to the domestic sphere. Politics-as-usual has gone missing.

Realism adequate to explain state behaviour in perilous times

Though dominant during the Cold War, realism was largely discarded in the 1990s and the early 2000s as belonging to a bygone era. Over the last fifteen years, this theory made a comeback. The rise of Russia and China and tumultuous developments in the Middle East in the aftermath of the ‘Arab Spring’ added to the sense of realism’s resilience. As in the past, states have yet again responded in a predictably realist manner. Other international relations theories focused on international institutions, regional cooperation, identity or variants of postmodernism have proven inadequate in predicting or explaining state behaviour in perilous times.

Nation-states will gain predominance

If you are a realist in terms of political persuasion and worldview, you would likely argue that nation-states will gain predominance and preserve their quintessential role in domestic and international politics alongside the war against the virus.

In his famous book, Man, the State, and War, Kenneth Waltz proposed three levels of analysis – individual, state and system – that combine at the international level. Coronavirus is bringing about their frenetic re-calibration. Trust continues to be placed in the nation-state as the main actor of international relations (with the consent of supranational organisations, transnational corporations and a globalised civil society).

When the human life is threatened, it returns to the centre of everything, and the first reaction is to cling to what we know. We tend to look for references close by and distrust the foreign, the diffuse and the global. We take refuge in our rooting somewhere, for a moment setting aside the sense of belonging anywhere that inhabits us as globalised beings.

It is in this context that the Coronavirus seems to have swung the pendulum towards the national, and the EU is no exception. Infact, The outbreak has been a gift to nativist nationalists. Coronavirus is a black swan event that suddenly closed the previously open borders of the European Union in a way terror threats and migration could not. Stephen Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard University says: “Citizens look to national governments to protect them and as states and firms seek to reduce future vulnerabilities”.

Big expansion of the government’s role

Realism in international relations considers states as primary actors driven by interests seeking to maximise security in an uncertain world. Just like in wartime, people are frightened, public attitudes are changing, and the circumstances are necessitating a big expansion of the government’s role, New Yorker mentioned.

“The pandemic will strengthen the state and reinforce nationalism. Governments of all types will adopt emergency measures to manage the crisis, and many will be loath to relinquish these new powers when the crisis is over,” Stephen Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard University wrote in Foreign Policy magazine.

The rise of self-sufficiency in the past five weeks

A fundamental premise of realism is that states can only rely on their own resources. Self-help, or self-preservation, is the guiding principle for states in the international system. How states responded and continue to respond to the pandemic turned out to be textbook realism. The defining characteristic of the past five weeks has been self-help. But, Self-sufficiency cannot offer a panacea to economic problems and the non-development of many states.

Will the Coronavirus end globalization as we know it?

The Coronavirus pandemic has spread like wildfire across the globe. The crisis clearly illustrates just how interconnected the world has become: decades of growing cross-border flows (goods, services, money, ideas, people and data) have made the world increasingly interdependent, and at the same time, increasingly vulnerable to extreme events. The Coronavirus pandemic might now push a growing number of people to question the logic of inter-dependencies and globalization dynamics.

But not everything is national in the Coronavirus crisis, starting with the pandemic itself. The World Health Organization is setting the guidelines to follow. Research on a new vaccine is conducted in transnational research groups. Stimulus plans should be in line with the rules set by international financial institutions. So while the nation-state is not being wholly strengthened by the Coronavirus crisis, neither are we facing the definitive withdrawal of the global and supranational, cidob told. As always, the two levels coexist.

Can democracy survive Coronavirus?

Even before the Coronavirus hit, there was already much discussion of a crisis of liberal democracy. In particular, there has been a debate about whether liberalism and democracy, which had long been assumed to go together, were becoming decoupled. The growth of authoritarian populism, the rise of illiberal competition, growing inequality, elite abandonment of forbearance, and the threat of climate change stacked each upon the next to threaten that form of rule by the people

The pandemic may be a challenge not to democracy as such but to liberal democracy in particular – in other words, a system of popular sovereignty together with guaranteed basic rights, such as including freedom of association and expression and checks and balances on executive power. It raises difficult questions about whether liberal democracies can adequately protect their citizens. There may now be difficult trade-offs to be made between those basic rights and security – and, after the experience of Coronavirus, many citizens may choose security, Chatham House mentioned

There has already been much discussion about whether authoritarian states will emerge stronger from this crisis than democracies. In particular, although the virus originated in China and the government initially seemed to struggle to deal with it, it was able to largely contain the outbreak in Hubei and deploy vast resources from the rest of the country to deal with it.

Now, the crisis of democracy has surfaced, putting pressure on liberal democratic and economic institutions, and giving authoritarians an opportunity to seize or extend extraordinary powers to undermine or eliminate civil liberties and present certain free marketeers with an opportunity to consolidate their hold on the marketplace.

The coronavirus will likely transform other pillars of democratic governance—such as electoral processes, civilian control of militaries, and civic mobilization—and potentially reset the terms of the global debate on the merits of authoritarianism versus democracy, Carnegie Endowment said.

Electoral is at risk around the world

The pandemic threatens elections, and experts worry citizens’ rights could be curtailed, Dobetter told. Globally, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance writes that “with more than 70 national elections scheduled for the rest of the year worldwide, the Coronavirus pandemic is putting into question whether some of these elections will happen on time or at all.” The risk of electoral backsliding is high for developing democracies, but it could extend beyond that category, too. Electoral integrity is at risk around the world, according to Macleans.

Coronavirus enhance the legitimacy of many illiberal and populist political movements

This might also indirectly enhance the legitimacy of many illiberal and populist political movements across the globe. Resisting globalization and interdependencies will likely be the winning ticket in many political elections to be held in the near future.

In the 21st century thus far new powers have been returning national interests to the heart of their foreign policies. After a decade of crisis, the rise of populism and hyperleadership has led to an emphasis on the national as a framework for defending sovereign interests, transactional bilateralism as a basis for foreign policy and unrelenting criticism of international institutions.

Populist forces dislike the revaluation of experts, the use of scientific data for crisis management, and the public attention received by the political message and its messengers, the political leaders, each time they emerge to detail a new action plan.

If we look a little bit further, we see very different responses by populists around the world. There are some highly prominent examples of the stereotypical approach, i.e. populists denying reality, distracting the public with conspiracy theories and offering slow and halfhearted policies. Far-right presidents like Trump and his Brazilian wannabe, Jair Bolsonaro, are much-cited examples, though the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a nominal leftwing populist, is hardly better.

But, it will almost certainly not “kill populism”, for the simple reason that “populism” does not have one, unitary response to the pandemic, the Guardian. Normally approaching Coronavirus and similar global headaches from a purely realist and nationalistic perspective is the easiest thing to do. Yet, this might be neither ethical nor feasible. Taking pleasure in other countries’ failures in dealing with such problems, most likely legitimized in the context of geopolitical competitions in today’s multi-polar international order, is an inhumane response.