Birmingham mosque holding online seminar to prepare people for Ramadan 2020

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque in Birmingham, the UK, is to hold its first ever online seminar to prepare worshippers for “a very different” Ramadan in 2020.

Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre in Small Heath, which like all mosques is closed during the lockdown in the country, will instead engage with its congregation via the internet.

A number of speakers from around the world will address those who watch the event online, while staying in their own homes.

In a message sent out to worshippers, GLMCC said: “Are you ready? Or has your mind naturally been distracted by COVID-19?

“Then you will be thrilled to know of our upcoming Online Ramadan Seminar streamed directly into your living rooms.

“Fantastic speakers from around the world, heart softening reminders to quell your worries and steady your heart, and truly uplifting lectures to prepare you and your family for a Ramadan like no other.

“This is our ease! What better time to pour our hearts out in dua, pray intensely in Qiyam and earn countless reward.

“Let’s prepare together. Are you excited?? We sure are!”

The conference is on Saturday, April 18, starting at 1pm.

GLMCC chief executive Kamran Hussain said earlier: “I think that we will be having quite a different Ramadan this year.

“The typical activities of opening the fasts together with family and friends, the nightly congregational prayer, the seclusion in the mosque for some people in the last 10 days, will all be implausible given the current situation.

“There is usually a real sense of community over this period that is felt by everyone coming together to eat, pray and worship each day.”

Explaining how the mosque had to alter its daily activities because of the lockdown, Hussain said: “With Ramadan, people will need to consider how they can evolve their activities away from the mosque and maintain their level of worship, in a different manner to their past Ramadans.”

