Video: First live broadcast of Friday prayers at Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

SHAFAQNA- An old video of the first live TV broadcast of Friday prayers at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque (Masjid Al- Nabi) in Medina has been published by Arab users on social media.

In this video, the late Majid Al-Shabbal, a former Saudi television news presenter, announces that the live broadcast has been done on the order of King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s king of the time, and the Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid Al-Nabi were showed alternatively.

