Deputy Secretary General of Bahraini Islamic Action Society: 30 Bahraini prisoners released from Al-Khalifa prison

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh announced the release of 30 Bahraini prisoners after extensive efforts by individuals and legal entities and international organizations to release prisoners from Al-Khalifa regime prisons.

Following the repeated requests and follow-ups done by Bahraini personalities and opposition groups and international organizations for the release of Bahraini political prisoners from Al-Khalifa regime prisons due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a number of prisoners were reportedly released. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh, the Deputy Head of the Bahraini Islamic Action Society (Jamʿīyah Al-ʿAmal Al-ʾIslāmī) , said on his Instagram page: “It has been reported that about 30 prisoners have been released from Al Khalifa prisons, and we are very happy with the release of these prisoners and congratulate the families and relatives of these loved ones.

On the other hand, we emphasize the release of all oppressed prisoners from the prisons of the Al Khalifa regime, because in such a dangerous situation in which the virus is likely to spread, they have the right to protect the health of their bodies and souls and be released from prisons. It has been mentioned at the end of the message that the Al-Khalifa regime has no excuse for not releasing other prisoners in this situation.

