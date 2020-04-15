Amid Corona crisis, Scotland’s mosque sends out meals for people in need

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: While world is fighting Covid-19, members of the Muslim community in Inverness, Scotland, have put together 150 meals for people in need.

The initiative was instigated by the city’s mosque whose members gave money and ingredients for the meals which were cooked by a team led by Tamjeed Miah, owner of the Wee Delhi takeaway in Milton of Leys.

Volunteers helped pack the meals which will be distributed by charities including Ness Bank Church’s food bank project.

Dr Waheed Khan, a trustee of Inverness Mosque, said the meals would go to homeless people or families in need.

“They are freshly-cooked meals and packed in large containers,” he said. “We may keep doing it depending on demand.

“It is our duty to support whatever is happening with whatever resources we have.”

As with other places of worship the mosque, in the city’s Portland Place, is closed due to coronavirus restrictions, something Dr Khan said was difficult for many of the region’s Muslims.

Up to 200 worshippers from across the Highlands gather there for Friday prayers during normal times, and it is also used up to five times a day for prayers and other gatherings.

“The main problem is we are a small community and the mosque is quite a major hub,” he said. “In history, we have never known the mosque close to people.”

A small group of volunteers is helping ensure those in isolation get what they need.

“It is a difficult time for businesses, for people’s livelihoods, for congregations to worship, but we are providing support through the network we have,” Dr Khan said.