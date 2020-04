https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/7138bc810220a237d15481243dc55c37_363.jpg 578 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian 2020-04-16 00:30:48 2020-04-16 00:30:48 Photos: Collecting food aid for needy people at Mashadi Dadash mosque in Baku