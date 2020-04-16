Date :Thursday, April 16th, 2020 | Time : 15:31 |ID: 141459 | Print

Iran: US has no legal right to veto IMF’s measures +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Spokesman of Iran’s administration, Ali Rabiei has reminded the US government that the international institutions are not its private properties and Washington has no right to veto the International Monetary Fund’s plans for giving Iran a loan.

You might also like
Imam Hussain's (AS) Shrine makes 3,000 face masks daily + Photos
US policies in Middle East doomed to failure: Analyst
New Jersey Muslims say Trump’s rhetoric has spurred new activism
Iran and Pakistan counter terror efforts Rapprochement in between Iran and Pakistan in couterterrorism
Pentagon: About 1,000 additional troops sent by US to Middle East
US Assassination of Iranian Military Leader Violates International Law
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *