Iran: US has no legal right to veto IMF’s measures +Video
SHAFAQNA- Spokesman of Iran’s administration, Ali Rabiei has reminded the US government that the international institutions are not its private properties and Washington has no right to veto the International Monetary Fund’s plans for giving Iran a loan.
