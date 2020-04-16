Coronavirus: Dubai allows some food stores to open before Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Dubai Economy has eased restrictions and allowed more food stores to open ahead of Ramadan.

Meat, fruits, vegetables, roaster, mills, fish, coffee and tea trading stores can now stay open despite the Coronavirus restrictions.

These stores can now open between 8 am and 8 pm.

People will still need a movement permit to head out to these shops, but they’re now open so residents can pick up essentials ahead of Ramadan. The holy month is due to start on April 24 or 25.

In other news, the UAE has turned the Dubai World Trade Centre into a 3,000-capacity field hospital.

The field hospital is being set up to deal with any influx of patients over the coming weeks. And the huge space will be able to provide medical care for 3,000 patients including up to 800 intensive care beds.

Source: dubailad.com