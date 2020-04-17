Date :Friday, April 17th, 2020 | Time : 10:51 |ID: 141500 | Print

Nigeria: Demonstrations to demand release of Sheikh Zakzaky coincide with Easter +Photos

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of Easter, a group of Shia youths in the city of Abuja held a peaceful protest against the situation of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Kaduna Prison.

According to Shia News, a group of Shia youth and teenagers in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, in protest against the long-term imprisonment of country’s Shia leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and also the health condition of him and his wife, took to the streets of the city to protest peacefully.


At the rally, participants held placards urging the Nigerian government, led by President Bohari, to issue the necessary decisions for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife as soon as possible due to the outbreak of Corona in some cities and the possibility of Sheikh Zakzaky being infected by the virus in Kaduna Prison.

This text is originally published in Shia News Persian and is translated by Shafaqna English. 

