Are we ready for the holy Month of Ramadhan?

SHAFAQNA – Now that we are approaching the Month of Allah (SWT), and have the honour of being present in Divine Feast, I personally admit that I am not worthy of such feast. The great Month of Shaban which is the Month of Imams (AS) is near to end, and we could not make ourselves ready for the Month of Allah (SWT). I sometimes recited Duas with anxiety, and gained nothing from them. At the end of this Month (of Shaban) I say: I am not without hope of Divine Mercy. And God forbid that sins reach the point one day, that we lose hope of Divine Mercy [1]. Meaning, despite all our problems we must not lose hope, and always try to get close to God with good deeds, especially in the holy Month of Ramadhan which is a great opportunity for all to do so.

[1] Sahifeye Imam (RA), Vol. 20, Page 253, (May 197).