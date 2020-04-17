Which Dua to recite for the Blessed Month of Shaban?

SHAFAQNA – The Month of Shaban is the introduction to the Month of Ramadhan for the people to get ready to enter the holy Month of Ramadhan and the Divine Feast (Dhiafatullah). For the Divine Feast, the Month of Shaban is there to prepare the individuals, to prepare Muslims for the Divine Feast, and its manner is with that Monajat Shabaniyah. I have not seen a Dua apart from this one that all Imams (AS) have recited it. This is true for Monajat Shabaniyah, but I cannot remember to see this for any other Dua that all Imams (AS) have recited it. This Monajat Shabaniyah is to prepare you and everyone else for the Divine Feast [1].

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Imam Khomeini (RA), Vol. 13, Page 31.