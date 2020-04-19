Date :Sunday, April 19th, 2020 | Time : 10:01 |ID: 141564 | Print

Abolition of Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Masjid Al-Nabi (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Officials at the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid Al-Nabi) in Medina on Wednesday (local time) announced that during the holy month of Ramadan of this year, there will be no Iftar banquet at the mosque.

Officials at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Medina said on Wednesday (local time) that the Iftar banquet  will not be held at the mosque in the holy month of Ramadan of this year. According to the Saudi daily Al-Akaz, officials at the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) added, “In order to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Corona, the services of offering Iftar during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan have been suspended.”

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs had announced that the suspension of Congregational Prayers during the holy month of Ramadan would be continued in the country’s Mosques. Saudi Arabia had previously banned foreign pilgrims from entering Mecca and Medina.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has also announced that the traffic ban, which has been in place for 21 days since March 22, 2020, with the increase in the prevalence of Corona, will be continued from Monday until further notice, and the Ministry will take the necessary measures.

In Saudi Arabia, 151 people have died for the Coronavirus so far. The Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 was reported in mid-December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The disease was originally called pneumonia, but the Chinese National Health Commission on December 30, 2019, officially reported the spread of the virus in China.

This text is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

