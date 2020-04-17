Date :Friday, April 17th, 2020 | Time : 23:49 |ID: 141589 | Print

The project of al-Hayat Urgent Care Center accomplished by Al-Abbas Holy Shrine in two weeks

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: Al-Abbas holy shrine has opened al-Hayat Urgent Care Center to care for COVID-19 patients, under the supervision of al-Kafeel Hospital.

The two-week project, which serves as an annex building to Dar al-Hayat, was established at Imam Hussein Medical City in Karbala.

Al-Hayat Urgent Care Center has a capacity of 56 beds and includes reception halls and rooms for the medical staff.

