The project of al-Hayat Urgent Care Center accomplished by Al-Abbas Holy Shrine in two weeks

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: Al-Abbas holy shrine has opened al-Hayat Urgent Care Center to care for COVID-19 patients, under the supervision of al-Kafeel Hospital.
The two-week project, which serves as an annex building to Dar al-Hayat, was established at Imam Hussein Medical City in Karbala.
Al-Hayat Urgent Care Center has a capacity of 56 beds and includes reception halls and rooms for the medical staff.
