Hassan Jafari told IRNA that the citizens of Bahrain left Mashhad on a Gulf Air flight with 145 passengers at 11:45 local time (7:15 GMT).

The flight of Gulf Air was the first one after four years.

68 Bahraini citizens were supposed to be transferred to their country on a flight from Mashad on March 23, but the government of Bahrain had not issue the permit for that.