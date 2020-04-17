https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/3D529D45-F766-49A3-8C7E-E0DC73BCA65F.jpeg 509 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-04-17 23:57:342020-04-17 23:57:34Citizens of Bahrain left Mashhad
Citizens of Bahrain left Mashhad
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: The nationals of Bahrain were transferred to their home country on a flight, the head of the Public Relations Office of Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran, said on Thursday.
Hassan Jafari told IRNA that the citizens of Bahrain left Mashhad on a Gulf Air flight with 145 passengers at 11:45 local time (7:15 GMT).
The flight of Gulf Air was the first one after four years.
68 Bahraini citizens were supposed to be transferred to their country on a flight from Mashad on March 23, but the government of Bahrain had not issue the permit for that.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!