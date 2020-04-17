Date :Friday, April 17th, 2020 | Time : 23:57 |ID: 141594 | Print

Citizens of Bahrain left Mashhad

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: The nationals of Bahrain were transferred to their home country on a flight, the head of the Public Relations Office of Razavi Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran, said on Thursday.

Hassan Jafari told IRNA that the citizens of Bahrain left Mashhad on a Gulf Air flight with 145 passengers at 11:45 local time (7:15 GMT).

The flight of Gulf Air was the first one after four years.

68 Bahraini citizens were supposed to be transferred to their country on a flight from Mashad on March 23, but the government of Bahrain had not issue the permit for that.

