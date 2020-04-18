Lockdown: 32 Rohingya Muslims dead on boat stranded at sea for weeks

SHAFAQNA- At least 32 Rohingya Muslims died at sea during a failed, two-month effort to reach Malaysia.

“The refugees, mostly women and children, were intercepted late Wednesday after the boat attempted to make landfall on Bangladesh’s southeast coast near Cox’s Bazar”, Bangladesh coast guard Lt. Cmdr. Sohel Rana said.

An official was quoted by the Associated Press as saying 382 survivors were aboard, but Reuters reports that the number was later revised upward to 396.

A human rights group said it believed more boats carrying Rohingya – a Muslim minority – were adrift at sea, with coronavirus lockdowns in Malaysia and Thailand making it harder for them to find refuge.

“They were at sea for about two months and were starving,” a Bangladesh coastguard official told Reuters in a message, adding that the ship was brought to shore late on Wednesday.

The 396 survivors would be handed to the U.N refugee agency, said the official, who had initially said they would be sent to Myanmar. The official also revised the death toll to 32 from 24.

One of the survivors, identified by The Dhaka Times newspaper as Md Jobair, said the refugees had set out to sea two months previously and approached the Malaysian coast. However, Jobair said coronavirus restrictions in Malaysia prevented them from making landfall and the vessel was forced to turn back.

“Since then, we were adrift on the sea and without food or water some 28 people had died on the boat,” he said. A local official put the number of dead at 32.

A Bangladeshi intelligence official told the AP he had spoken with at least 10 of the refugees. He said they told him that before they set out to sea, they were living in Bangladeshi camps housing Rohingya Muslims who have fled neighboring Myanmar.

Lieutenant Commander Sohail Rana, incharge of Teknaf station of Bangladesh coastguard, told Al Jazeera they handed a total of 396 rescued Rohingya refugees to the UNHCR.

“The UNHCR will keep them in quarantine for the next 14 days in a camp inside Bangladesh,” he said, “After that, they will be sent back to their respective homes in Rohingya camps inside Bangladesh.”

Louise Donovon, UNHCR spokesperson, told Al Jazeera the organisation has received the rescued refugees from the coastguard authorities.

“They will be kept inside medical facilities established in the Rohingya camps. If none of them show COVID-19 symptoms in the next two weeks, they will be sent to the transfer centre and subsequently to their homes inside the camps in Bangladesh.”

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long persecuted ethnic Rohingya, who are mostly Muslim. Myanmar denies the allegation, despite acknowledging a 2017 military crackdown on the group, which prompted the exodus of more than a million Rohingya. Most of those refugees are still housed in refugee camps near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

Chris Lewa, the director of the Arakan Project, which advocates on behalf of Rohingya people, believes there are more refugees stranded at sea, npr reported.