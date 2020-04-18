Why fear can destroy the human being?

SHAFAQNA – Fear is also one of the ethical vices, meaning this condition of fear causes the human being to stop using the force of anger in some cases and consequently lead to destruction of the human being. Therefore, in Islamic books, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) dispraised this condition of fear. It is narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) who said: It is not appropriate for the believer to have these two bad characteristics of stinginess (Bokhl) and cowardice (Jebben) [1]. Many of the bad characteristics of the human being is related to fear and therefore, this condition is one of the basis of the corruptions [2].

