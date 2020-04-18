What are the characteristics of a strong believer?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: The strong believer is better than the weak one, but in each one there is a different good and blessing. And you the Muslim person, be eager about what is beneficial for you, and rely on God; do not allow weakness and inability affect you, and if something unpleasant happens to you, do not say: If I had done such a thing, rather say: It was God’s Will, and God does whatever God wishes, because the word “if” spreads Satan’s provocations [1]. In his prayers, the Prophet (PBUH) used to say: “O’ Allah (SWT), grant us diligence, and vitality; and protect us from frailty, laziness, making excuses, harm, dejection, and boredom [2].

[1] Kanzul Ummal, Vol. 1, Page 115.

[2] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 91, Page 125.