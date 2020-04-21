“Islamic Lifestyle Is Built on Basis of Social Integration”/Interview With Quran Expert, Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq Ebrahimi

SHAFAQNA- “One of the phenomena I have seen in the West is the desire to celibate. As for Islam, it does not want single men or women to remain alone. The Islamic model is built on the basis of social integration”.



Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq Ebrahimi is a lecturer and expert in Quranic sciences. In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna, he explains about Quranic teachings for living in Western countries.

Shafaqna: Would you please introduce yourself, your studies and your activities to make Shi’ism known to the world?

Sheikh Ebrahimi: I am Sheikh Muhammad Sadiq, the son of Professor Muhammad Taqi, the rate known as Ebrahimi. I was born in Najaf , Iraq. In 1964 at the age of 19, the circumstances forced me to migrate from Iraq and live the rest of my life as a migrant from one country to another. I studied elementary and middle school in Iraq and completed high school. In Iran, I completed my Hawza, then my Masters, and then the doctorate with a degree percentage of 97.5 with a distinction. Then I did a Post PhD study in Portuguese in Brazil. I have practiced teaching at Imam Al-Sadiq (A.S) University in Tehran and at Baqir University of Sciences and Al Al-Bayt University in the holy city of Qom in Arabic, English, Farsi and sometimes Portuguese.

I co-authored some textbooks with the participation of a number of university professors; I have a number of written articles and books. And among my books: (الإتقان في بيان معاني كلمات القرآن) the book (Proficiency in explaining the meanings of the words of the Quran) in 3 parts, (تفسير القرآن ودروسه الحسان) (Interpretation of the Quran and its good lessons), parts of it has been translated into Persian, Portuguese and English, and the book (العيد) (Eid), which includes the theory of successive prospects in proving the crescent. Also the book (The Arabic) has been written with the participation of a number of university professors. There are a number of books ready to be printed such as: (أحسن البيان في إتقان معاني كلمات القرآن) (The best statement in perfecting the meanings of the words of the Qur’an) in 10 parts, the book (عوامل النجاح في القرآن والأحاديث الصحاح) (Factors of Success in the Quran and Hadiths Al-Sahih) the book (البرهان على معاني كلمات القرآن) (Proof of the meanings of the words of the Qur’an) the book (الإرشاد إلى تشبيهات الموت والمعاد) (Instructions to the metaphors of death and reconsideration), in addition to a large number of scientific articles.

And I have more than 900 audio lectures recorded, and 200 video lectures, some of which are on YouTube and websites. These lectures were given on many occasions in Arabic, English and Portuguese. Some of them were broadcasted on radio and television; they were broadcasted on a number of TV and satellite stations. Many of the lectures are recorded on CD. The lectures were distinguished by diversity, objectivity, acronym, simplicity and fun, and most of them are inspired by the Holy Quran.

Shafaqna: In order to have an Islamic lifestyle in a Western country, which Quranic points and Islamic teachings are main to be considered?

Sheikh Ebrahimi: The Islamic model is built on the basis of social integration. A single young man in the West may feel that he is losing his relationship and association with Allah (SWT) and is committing a taboo kind of works, as the Messenger of Allah Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) said: “Whoever marries, he will have saved half of his religion, so he should take care of other half.” As there are two things that can protect him from being lost: prayer and marriage. The Prophet (PBUH) asked Imam Ali (A): “How did you find your wife?” And he (A) said: “she is the best to help in the obedience of God”.

One of the phenomena I have seen in the West is the desire to celibate. As for Islam, it does not want single men or women to remain alone.

قال تعالى: (وَ أَنْكِحُوا الْأَيامى ‏ مِنْكُمْ) (النور 24 – آية 32)

Allah (SWT) the Almighty said: “Marry off any single persons among you.”

The verb (أَنْكِحُوا) means (marry) and it is directed to all members of society, It is the responsibility of the whole community, but Western society considers marriage the responsibility of singles themselves. Whoever feels hungry will search for food and he will find something to eat, when society leaves a single individual who is thirsty for marriage it is like leaving the hungry wandering on his face, and he may fall on clean food or may fall into rubbish. He becomes like a bee falling every day in the bosom of a rose. It is good for young people to feel responsible, but some young people do not care, evading responsibility. It is true that young people feel some responsibility, but it is wrong to place all responsibility on their shoulders.

And most Muslim youth welcome the help of family and society in identifying the appropriate wife. And what affects most ideal girls who watch them in movies and love stories waiting for the ideal husband to show up… but he never comes. It is because there is never a perfect pair, young people should look at the existing reality and be persuaded by the opinions of their parents who have experienced life and supervised what is around them. There are sites on the Internet for marriage. Young people do not consider these sites interference in their married life, but the intervention of the parents is interference in their personal lives?! This is a contradiction.

Shafaqna: Nowadays, the human beings all around the world are in hardship due to spread of Coronavirus. What are the recommendations of the Holy Quran for the times of disasters?

Sheikh Ebrahimi: It is possible that we may turn this tragedy into an opportunity. It is no doubt that we live in a very important phase in the history of humanity in which it will record the events in the pages of history. And will change the way of life, and they (the people) will begin to say that the situation before the spread of the corona virus and after the spread of corona became so.

Allah (SWT) says in the holy Quran: “For indeed, with hardship [will be] ease.” [94:05]. Allah (SWT) the most truthful one and he confirms in this verse saying that with hardship comes ease. Pay close attention to the word: “with”, “with hardship”, and the words, “with hardship comes ease”, with it and not later or after it. With this tragedy for sure there will come ease, and a happy outcome. We should search about the aspect of ease in this hardship that we are currently living in today.

For this reason we find in the Hadith (holy traditions): “There is no indignation only that with are blessings”. It is important for the smart, intelligent, and alert believers; that they should search for the blessings that they have in this critical time. This chance is very rare for every youth that strives to gain this life and the afterlife.

Imagine if an individual had discovered a cure for this virus, the world will transform this person into a hero, and history will remember him or her, that he or she became a savior for mankind. In contrast for example if some individual was the reason or the cause for this fatal virus onto the world.

Allah (SWT) said: “Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one- it is he has saved mankind entirely.” [5:32].

Not only does this apply on the individual basis rather it will transfer to his family, nation, people and that individual’s basis and will become an example for the world.

Therefore my brothers and sisters imagine if a Muslim was the one to bring forth a vaccine to the world what will happen?

This is a message to you all, and I request that you announce it to the furthest of your abilities possible. May Allah (SWT) reward you and give you success in what Allah (SWT) is pleased with.