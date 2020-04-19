What is the ruling on fasting amid the Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about fasting amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Question: Considering the outbreak of the Coronavirus in these days, if God-forbid this situation to continue; what is the ruling on fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: The one who knows fasting has no harm for him/her, even if doctors say is harmful; must fast. And the one who is certain or assumes significant harm, or fears based on a logical reason, even if doctors say there is no harm, must not fast, and if fasts, it is not correct; unless fasting has no harm for him/her, and with the intention of getting close to God, which in this case, the fasting is correct.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA