https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-04-19 10:35:252020-04-19 10:35:25What is the ruling on fasting amid the Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s Fatwa
What is the ruling on fasting amid the Coronavirus outbreak? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about fasting amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Question: Considering the outbreak of the Coronavirus in these days, if God-forbid this situation to continue; what is the ruling on fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: The one who knows fasting has no harm for him/her, even if doctors say is harmful; must fast. And the one who is certain or assumes significant harm, or fears based on a logical reason, even if doctors say there is no harm, must not fast, and if fasts, it is not correct; unless fasting has no harm for him/her, and with the intention of getting close to God, which in this case, the fasting is correct.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!