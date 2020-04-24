Ramadan unequivocally allows believers to manifest Tawhid

SHAFAQNA | by Amir Hakeem* : All praise belongs to Allah (SWT) for giving us another beautiful upcoming Ramadan to purify ourselves and to get close to Him during these days and nights.

Allah’s beautiful book descended on the heart as well as the tongue of our Messenger Muhammad (PBUH). We’ve seen the effulgence of radiant light permeating from this glorious book transforming the millions of human beings and their society, raising the standard of living to the highest pinnacle making them embodiments of faith.

Allah (SWT) wants human being who are experiencing this empirical realm to be in the position that is advantageous for them and not disadvantageous. Our primordial life is dual in nature, and this duality that we must experience, have to be balanced. Ramadan unequivocally will allow the believers to manifest Tawhid [Oneness of Allah]. The purification process in Ramadan can definitely remove the layers of duality that relegates man’s intellect.

Allah’s commands were such, (2:183):

“O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may guard against evil”

The behavior of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is an example for us. Allah [SWT] says in the Quran (33:21):

“Certainly, you have an excellent model in the Messenger of Allah for one who hopes (to meet) Allah and the Last Day and who remembers Allah again and again”

This verse explains clearly that we as Muslims have the Rasulullah (PBUH) to emulate as our paradigm.

Emulating him will be hard for all since we are passing through this dual experience. The spiritual and material world can be deceptive and a dire distraction. Allah (SWT) says, (3:31):

“If you follow Muhammad He will make your feet firm”

and we can only be firm through submission to Allah (SWT), following Allah’s commands and emulating his Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Awakening the self accusing spirit is vital in aligning ourselves with universal order of the existence. One who while fasting does not guard his tongue from telling lies and does not refrain from bad deeds, is not respecting his fast. Allah does not approve of mere abstention from food. When you are fasting, you should not speak ill of anybody, nor should you be rough and noisy. If anybody speaks ill of you or tries to pick a quarrel with you, reply him not, but say to him that you are fasting.

Holy Prophet (PBUH) said this in a hadith:

“The day of your fast should not be like any ordinary day. When you fast, all your senses – eyes, ears, tongue, hands and feet must fast with you.”

Also Imam Ja’far as-Sadiq (A.S) said in this regard:

“O Jabir! Whoever during the month of Ramadan, fasts in its days, stands up for prayers in parts of the night, controls his desires and emotions, puts a rein on his tongue, keeps his eyes down, and does not injure the feelings of others, will become as free of sins as the day he was born.”

This Ramadan should be really focused on learning the divine attributes so we can reflect these names in our lives daily. Perseverance, patience, certitude, fortitude, determination, and certainty are some of the qualities we should develop during Ramadan. Acquiring this will make us more assertive in our disposition as believers as we traverse this material realm towards the hereafter.

Holy Prophet (PBUH) said about the holy month of Ramadan,

“A person gets the same reward by reciting in this month, one verse of the Holy Quran, as others do by reciting the whole of the Quran in other months”.

And Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (A.S) said:

“The sleep of a fasting person is worship, his silence is glorification (of Allah), his prayers are answered and his actions are multiplied.”

May we strive for purification of the soul and the heart during the blessed month. Prayers to all the brother and sisters in the Ummah, and prayers for those of humanity. Have a blessed Ramadan, Ramadan Mubarak!

*Amir Hakeem is a member of the Masjid al-Rasool in Watts, Los Angeles, California.