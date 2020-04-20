Amnesty calls on Saudi Arabia to release prisoner of conscience who is in coma

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International called on Saudi authorities to release Dr Abdullah Al-Hamid, a prisoner of conscience who remains detained despite being in coma and in critical condition.

“It is heartbreakingly cruel that Dr Abdullah Al-Hamid remains in detention, even while in a coma,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East Research Director. “Dr Al-Hamid, and all other prisoners of conscience in Saudi Arabia, should never have been in jail in the first place. All those imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising their human rights must be immediately and unconditionally released”. “Older prisoners and those with existing health conditions who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 should also be immediately considered for release or alternatives to detention. All those still awaiting trial should also be released.”

In March 2012, Dr Al-Hamid and Mohammad Al-Qahtani were arrested and interrogated regarding their work with ACPRA and their peaceful activism. In March 2013, they were sentenced to 11 and 10 years in prison respectively, on charges of “breaking allegiance to the ruler”, “questioning the integrity of officials”, “seeking to disrupt security and inciting disorder by calling for demonstrations”, and “instigating international organizations against the Kingdom”.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Hamid, a prominent human rights activist, is serving a 11-year prison sentence for his peaceful activity and suffering from high blood pressure. The doctor told him, three months ago, that he needed to have heart surgery in the coming months, and prison authorities have threatened him that if he is told his family, on his health, will cut his contact with his family.

Among the prisoners of conscience who remain in detention in the kingdom are several prominent women’s rights campaigners, including Loujain Al-Hathloul, according to Al Masirah. Conditions in several of Saudi Arabia’s overcrowded prisons significantly raise the risk of COVID-19 spreading. Amnesty International has previously expressed concern over the authorities’ failure to provide adequate medical care in the country’s prisons.