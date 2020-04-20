OIC condemns violence against Indian Muslims amid COVID-19

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday while condemning the increase in violence against Muslims in India urged the New Delhi government to stop the ongoing Islamophobia campaign maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization in a tweet said Indian media is negatively profiling the Muslims in media and subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.

It said that Indian government must take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international Human Rights law.

According to news reports extremist Hindus in India are taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis these days, accusing Muslims of plotting against the country and targeting them.

In February this year, 54 people were killed during anti-Muslims riots in New Delhi complaining against modifying citizenship law.