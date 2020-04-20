Egyptian Qari Sheikh Asfour Dies at 82

SHAFAQNA-

The senior Quran reciter died at the age of 82, elyomnews website reported.

Born in 1938 in the village of Mit al-Rakha, Gharbia Governorate, in the country’s north, he started learning the Quran at an early age and memorized the entire Holy Book at 9.

He then went to learn Tajweed and recitation of the Quran from Sheikh Mustafa Mahmoud al-Anosui.

At 13, he received Tajweed certificate from Sheikh Anousi.

He started reciting the Quran in mosques and in different ceremonies and soon became known all over the country.

Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million.

Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population.

Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country and many of the Muslim world’s top Qaris in the past and present have been Egyptian.